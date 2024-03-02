Adeboye @82: 10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About RCCG General Overseer

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, celebrated his 82nd birthday on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Naija News reports that the clergyman, in a post on social media, expressed gratitude to God for the new age and also prayed for his followers.

He wrote, “Grateful for 82 years of divine love, mercy, and grace; Thank you, Jesus. I pray that everyone reading this experiences tangible testimonies in every area of their lives in the name of Jesus.”

RCCG members and other Christians from interdenominational ministries, including President Bola Tinubu, showered birthday wishes and prayers on the revered octogenarian.

In this article, Naija News lists some facts beyond the altar you probably might not known about Pastor Adeboye.

1. Mathematics don: He bagged his Master’s degree and Doctorate in Hydrodynamics and Applied Mathematics from the University of Lagos in 1969 and 1975, respectively. He later became a Mathematics Lecturer at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

2. Two universities for first degree: Pastor Adeboye gained admission to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Enugu State, but left because of the Civil War and continued his first-degree programme at the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Osun State, where he bagged Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics in 1967.

3. Honorary doctorates from top varsities: Pastor Adeboye bagged honorary doctorates from the University of Lagos and the University of Nigeria in 2009.

He also got honorary doctorates from the University of Ibadan and the Obafemi Awolowo University in 2011 and 2016, respectively. He also bagged a Doctor of Theology from Canada Christian College in 2009, a Doctor of Science from the University of Lagos in 2015, and a Doctor of Divinity from the University of Nigeria and Oral Roberts University in 2017 and 2022, respectively.

4. In 2019, New African magazine named Pastor Adeboye among the top 100 most influential African people on Earth.

5. Pastor Adeboye joined RCCG in 1973 and became the interpreter of the Founder, Rev Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi. in 1981, he emerged as the General Overseer of the church, having received the blessing of Pa Akindayomi.

6. The revered cleric has written several inspirational and motivational Christian books since he became RCCG’s general overseer. His popular books include Lessons from the Sower, Christian Moderator, Divine Favour, God of Wonders, Kingdom Prosperity, Fruits of the Spirit and Open Heavens (a daily devotional).

7. The 82-year-old clergyman is one of the founding fathers of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and became the PFN President from 1992 to 1995.

8. He was conferred with the national honour of The Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) in 2008 during the administration of the late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua.

9. In 2008, the American publication, Newsweek magazine listed Pastor Adeboye as one of the 50 most powerful people in the world.

10. Pastor Adeboye is unlike some Nigerian pastors who frequently speak about the governance in Nigeria. Instead, the RCCG G.O. will urge his members to pray for Nigerian leaders.