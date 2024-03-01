Sisi Quadri Dead: 10 Things You Should Know About Late Nollywood Actor

The demise of Nollywood actor, Quadri Oyebamij, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, has thrown the movie industry into mourning.

The cause of his death has not been made public, but reports say that the thespian died due to an ‘undisclosed illness.

In this article, Naija News highlights ten things you should know about Sisi Quadri and his journey into the Nollywood industry.

1. Sis Quadri attended primary and secondary school in Ore, Ondo State. He moved back to Osun, his hometown, to study Arabic and Quran because his father wanted him to be a Muslim cleric.

2. He later attended a fashion school where he learned fashion design and finished in 1999.

3. His journey to fame began in 2000 when he relocated to Lagos State and met many celebrities.

4. The movie star came to the limelight after featuring in the movie, ‘Seranko Seniyan’ released on December 4, 2004. With the advent of social media, he began skit-making with his colleague, Funmi Awelewa.

5. He was nicknamed Sisi Quadri because of his feminine behaviour and voice.

6. The thespian carved a niche for himself in the movie industry with his comic and insulting style of dialogue.

7. He was born on December 25, 1979, in Ibadan.

8. With over two decades in the movie industry, Sisi Quadri has featured in numerous Yoruba movies, including ‘Anikulapo: The Return of Spectre,’ released on Netflix today, March 1, 2024.

9. The actor died at age 44.

10. He is happily married and blessed with four children.