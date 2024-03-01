Saudi Medical Experts Successfully Separate Conjoined Twins From Kano

A Saudi medical and surgical team has successfully completed the separation surgery of Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Husaina, at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.

Naija News gathered that the surgery was performed according to the instructions of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, who holds the titles of Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Royal Embassy Of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Alsahabi, issued this statement in Abuja’s Press Attache.

He mentioned that the successful separation of Hassana and Husaina underscores the Kingdom’s dedication to advancing medical science and providing compassionate healthcare worldwide.

Alsahabi described a meticulously planned surgical procedure conducted on the Kano twins, who arrived in Riyadh on October 31, 2023.

The surgery, which began on February 29, 2024, lasted approximately 14 hours and unfolded in nine stages.

A team of 38 medical professionals specializing in various fields collaborated seamlessly to ensure the operation’s success.

“This surgical milestone marked the 60th operation undertaken by the Saudi program for separating Siamese twins, a program that has provided care for 135 conjoined twins from 25 countries over the past 34 years.”