Price Of Bag Of Beans Across States In Nigeria

The ripple effects of Nigeria’s current economic challenges have extended beyond the soaring costs of rice, significantly impacting the prices of other essential food commodities.

Among these, beans, a staple in the Nigerian diet known for its versatility in dishes like ‘Moi Moi,’ ‘Ekuru,’ ‘Akara,’ and ‘Gbegiri Soup,’ has seen a sharp price increase.

The inflationary trend, attributed to a confluence of factors including currency devaluation, increased transportation costs, and disruptions in the agricultural supply chain, has made it increasingly difficult for average Nigerians to afford basic food items.

The surge in the price of beans is particularly concerning, given its status as a primary source of protein for many Nigerian families.

Market surveys across various regions have reported that the price of a bag of beans has experienced a significant hike, placing additional financial strain on consumers.

This trend not only threatens food security but also poses challenges to nutritional standards among the populace.

Experts point to the need for comprehensive strategies to address the root causes of food inflation.

Recommendations include improving agricultural productivity through modern farming techniques, enhancing storage and distribution networks to reduce post-harvest losses, and implementing policies that stabilize the currency.

In the meantime, consumers are forced to adjust their budgets and dietary habits to cope with the rising cost of living, hoping for relief as measures to stabilize the economy are explored and implemented.

Here are the current prices of a bag of beans in some states in Nigeria:

Lagos State: N30,000 – N38,000

Oyo State: N36,000

Borno State: N27,000 – N35,000

Kano State: N35,000

Delta State: N36,000

Gombe State: N36,000

Bayelsa State: N35,000