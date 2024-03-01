Army Refutes Allegations Of Requiring Payments For Recruit Screening

The Nigerian Army clarified that selected trainees at the Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria, were not asked to pay any money for vetting.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, described the so-called demands as the crafty actions of faceless, dishonourable individuals.

He stated that the claim was both fraudulent and criminal, and it should be stopped immediately before it worsens, noting the well-established practice of the Nigerian Army fully funding the training of its potential recruits and officer cadets.

Nwachukwu stated that trying to defraud the public, especially those whose wards passed the strict selection process, is considered a criminal act that could damage the Nigerian Army’s reputation.

He said, “Parents and guardians are therefore urged to jettison such spurious requests in whatever guise and to report anyone trying to fleece them.

“Already, efforts are on to track the source of these messages in order to bring them to book.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates that training of potential recruits and officer cadets is fully funded and borne by the Nigerian Army.

“Members of the general public are urged to be wary of the antics of criminals to scam them.”