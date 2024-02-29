Oronsaye Report Implementation Won’t Lead To Job Losses – FG

The Federal Government has said the implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye report will not lead to the sack of Nigerian workers.

The Min­ister of Information and Nation­al Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the assurance at a Ministeri­al Press Briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

Idris said the implementation of the report would rather ensure cost savings, prudence in government expenses and guarantee efficiency in the Civil Service.

The minister said through the implementation of the report, President Tinubu aims to eliminate duplication of functions, stream­lining administrative processes, and optimising resource alloca­tion.

He said: “This is a clear demonstration of Mr. President’s unwavering commitment to fiscal prudence and responsible governance by championing a comprehensive review of the government‘s commissions, agencies, and parastatals.

“In recognition of the need to rationalise the size and scope of government, the presi­dent has taken decisive action to merge certain agencies and scrap others that are redundant or have outlived their usefulness.

“The merger of some agencies and parastatals and the scrapping of others are not decisions taken lightly. It followed careful consid­eration and strategic planning to ensure that essential services are not compromised and that the needs of our citizens are ade­quately addressed while putting the interests of the nation first and foremost.

“Through the implementation of Oronsaye’s report, President Tinubu aims to achieve signifi­cant cost savings by eliminating duplication of functions, stream­lining administrative processes, and optimising resource alloca­tion. This proactive approach will enable the government to operate more efficiently while maintain­ing the quality and delivery of services to the Nigerian people.

“It is worth noting that these measures are not undertaken in isolation but are part of a broader strategy to reform and modernise government institutions by lever­aging technology, promoting in­novation, and fostering a culture of performance and accountabil­ity across all sectors.

“It is equally important to stress that this reform requires sustained commitment from all stakeholders, including public officials, civil servants, the me­dia, civil society, and the general public.”