Nigeria News
Oronsaye Report Implementation Won’t Lead To Job Losses – FG
The Federal Government has said the implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye report will not lead to the sack of Nigerian workers.
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the assurance at a Ministerial Press Briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.
Idris said the implementation of the report would rather ensure cost savings, prudence in government expenses and guarantee efficiency in the Civil Service.
The minister said through the implementation of the report, President Tinubu aims to eliminate duplication of functions, streamlining administrative processes, and optimising resource allocation.
He said: “This is a clear demonstration of Mr. President’s unwavering commitment to fiscal prudence and responsible governance by championing a comprehensive review of the government‘s commissions, agencies, and parastatals.
“In recognition of the need to rationalise the size and scope of government, the president has taken decisive action to merge certain agencies and scrap others that are redundant or have outlived their usefulness.
“The merger of some agencies and parastatals and the scrapping of others are not decisions taken lightly. It followed careful consideration and strategic planning to ensure that essential services are not compromised and that the needs of our citizens are adequately addressed while putting the interests of the nation first and foremost.
“Through the implementation of Oronsaye’s report, President Tinubu aims to achieve significant cost savings by eliminating duplication of functions, streamlining administrative processes, and optimising resource allocation. This proactive approach will enable the government to operate more efficiently while maintaining the quality and delivery of services to the Nigerian people.
“It is worth noting that these measures are not undertaken in isolation but are part of a broader strategy to reform and modernise government institutions by leveraging technology, promoting innovation, and fostering a culture of performance and accountability across all sectors.
“It is equally important to stress that this reform requires sustained commitment from all stakeholders, including public officials, civil servants, the media, civil society, and the general public.”