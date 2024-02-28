The Only Remedy To Current Insecurity, Hardship Plaguing Nigeria Is Biafran Independence – Uwazuruike

The leader of Biafra Independence Movement, (BIM) Ralph Uwazuruike, has declared that the path to resolving the country’s current issues with insecurity and hardships lies exclusively through the independence of Biafra.

Naija News reports that Uwazuruike also stated that the Yoruba nation activist Sunday Adeyemi, popularly referred to as Igboho, lacks the legitimacy to speak for the Ndigbo concerning the nation’s hardship.

While speaking in Owerri on Wednesday, Uwazuruike warned Igboho against sympathizing with the Ndigbo about the recent occurrences.

Uwazuruike remarked on the long-standing struggles of the Igbos within Nigeria, underscoring that the Ndigbo have the resilience to survive independently, without needing support from the South West or North.

In a statement issued by the Director of Information, Mazi Chris Mocha, Uwazuruike expressed that the ongoing hardship results from decades of poor governance and flawed economic strategies by past leaders, not just the present administration.

According to BIM-MASSOB leader: “What’s needed as the only panacea to the current insecurity and hardships plaguing the country is Biafran independence.”

Meanwhile, Yoruba nation activist, Igboho, has made a public plea to President Bola Tinubu, urging the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Igboho, in a recent video release, appealed to the Tinubu-led administration to also consider dropping the treasonable charges against Kanu, highlighting the health concerns currently faced by the IPOB leader.

In his address, Igboho emphasized the parallel paths of struggle he shares with Kanu, noting that both are agitators championing the causes of their respective regions – the Southeast for Kanu and the Southwest for Igboho.