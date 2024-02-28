RCCG Pastor Arraigned For Allegedly Raping Daughter

A Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Emmanuel Orekoya, was arraigned at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday, for allegedly raping and impregnating his 17-year-old daughter.

Naija News learnt that the state’s prosecution counsel, Abimbola Abolade, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in 2017 at Jacob Adeleye Street, Odoeran, Itire area of Lagos State.

The defendant is facing two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and sexual assault preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

It was also gathered that the defendant, in the process of having sexual intercourse with his daughter, allegedly impregnated her.

However, the prosecutor also told the court that Orekoya sexually assaulted the victim by inserting his finger inside her vagina and inserting his penis inside her mouth.

According to the Abolade, Orekoya’s offences contravened Section 137 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

But the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges pressed against him, and Justice Soladoye adjourned the case till April 17, 2024, for the commencement of trial.

In related news, the Pastor in charge of Celestial Church of Christ, Grace of Comfort Parish, Omitoto, in Osun State, Moris Fadehan, has been murdered by one Lekan Ogundipe inside his church.

Naija News learnt that the suspect killed Fadehan after the keys to the church were retrieved from him for assaulting a prophetess over undisclosed differences last week Wednesday.

According to a source who spoke with PUNCH, Ogundipe attacked the pastor on Monday while he was praying in the church and thereafter alerted the founder of the church that fire was burning the pastor.

However, upon arrival at the scene, the founder of the church observed the blood on Fadehan’s dress, and the suspect was tricked until the arrival of the police.

The church founder, whose name was not mentioned, called the police, and the suspect was arrested.