NLC Reveals New Style For Attending Meetings With Government

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared that it would no longer attend meetings with the federal government on the eve of any planned action.

This was made known on Wednesday by the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, during a press conference in Abuja.

According to him, the government only uses meetings held on the eve of planned actions to delay their plans and mobilization of members in a bid to prevent them from carrying out their actions.

Ajaero added that while the NLC would continue to attend meetings with the government and engage in dialogue, it would no longer do so on the eve of any of its actions.

“Each time they invite us for a meeting, we will attend and listen to them. You are aware we held a meeting with the federal government on Sunday.

“But while that meeting was going on, they wrote a letter to all the unions to come and undermine us. There is nothing they have not done to subvert the NLC. But if we are invited for another meeting, we will still go and listen.

“However, henceforth, the NLC will no longer be comfortable attending meetings on the eve of any action. Nothing comes from such meetings than to delay us and démobilisé us so we don’t carry out our action.

“This is our new resolve. They cannot call us for a meeting when we have an action in two days and then keep us till late at night so we will not come out,” Ajaero said.