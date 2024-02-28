NLC Hardship Protest: ‘Ajaero Is A Very Unreasonable Labour Leader’ – Onanuga

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga has tagged the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero, as a very unreasonable leader.

Making this assertion while speaking on Channels TV’s Politicis Today on Wednesday, Onanuga frowned at the labour leader for embarking on the protest against growing hardship that has ravished the country months into the administration of President Bola Tinubu as the leader of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that he suggested that the labour leader should have held further talks with the government to know where the problem lies instead of embarking on the hardship protest.

Onanuga said, “The NLC president, Joe Ajaero is not playing the politics of Labour the way it should be played. Sometimes, he appears to me as a very unreasonable Labour leader, why call people on the street when you can sit down and hold further talks with the government of Nigeria to know where the problem lies. The government would have given Mr Ajaero and his group the explanation. Whatever have not been done, we’ll say this is the reason why we’ve not done this but everytime he keeps threatening government as if the labour union will have to run the federal government. There is a division of Labour; government is government labour.”

Naija News recalls that the NLC on Tuesday held a nation-wide rally in protest of the growing hardship across the country. The protest, which was supposed to be continued on Wednesday, was, however, suspended, with the labour union issuing a fresh ultimatum to the federal government to meet its demands.