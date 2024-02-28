Anxiety Grips Enugu College Of Education Following Dismissal Of 95 Employees

The Enugu State College of Education Technical, ESCET, has terminated the employment of no fewer than 95 staff members.

Naija News learnt that the College’s Registrar, Pat Aneke, conveyed the news of the development to the affected staff on Tuesday.

An attendee of the meeting reported that the layoff was ascribed to claimed irregularities in the engagement of the employees with a tenure of three years.

An anonymous worker according to Daily Post, reported high tension at their institution following the dismissal of 95 staff members, both academic and non-academic, hired in 2021.

This action was taken by a government implementation committee following recommendations from an earlier investigative committee.

The terminations, revealed on Tuesday with official letters distributed on Wednesday, have led to shock and collapses among the staff.

Amidst economic hardships and months of unpaid salaries, this development adds to the strain faced by employees in a country grappling with economic turmoil and hyperinflation.

The worker described the layoffs as a crushing injustice, highlighting the despair of dedicated employees now facing job loss after three years of service.

In a plea for intervention, a worker impacted by the recent layoffs reached out for support from Governor Peter Mbah.

The worker emphasized the dire circumstances faced by those affected, many of whom are parents and sole providers for their families, now stripped of their means of livelihood.

They implored the government to reconsider its decision, urging Governor Mbah to take into account the country’s economic challenges and stop the implementation committee’s actions.