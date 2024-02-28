31 Die In Mali After Bus Tumbles Off Bridge

A bus crash in Mali’s southeast region on its way to Burkina Faso on Tuesday, left 31 dead and 10 injured, as disclosed by the country’s Transport Ministry.

The ministry reported that around 5:00 pm (1700 GMT), on a bridge crossing the Bagoe river, a bus traveling from Kenieba commune to Burkina Faso veered off the bridge, with the driver’s loss of control being the probable reason.

Mali’s frequent automobile accidents, often due to substandard roads and vehicles, were again in the spotlight earlier this month following a devastating collision between a Bamako-bound bus and a truck in the central part of the country, resulting in 15 deaths and 46 injuries.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) reported 342 traffic-related incidents in the state from January to February 2024, resulting in 22 deaths.

In a conversation with Punch Metro on Tuesday, Sector Commander Babatunde Farinloye shared these statistics.

Farinloye highlighted excessive speed as the primary culprit behind the state’s road mishaps and urged motorists to exercise caution while navigating the roads.

He further emphasized the dedication of FRSC officers to detain negligent motorists and reinstate discipline on the roads of Lagos.

Additionally, Farinloye mentioned the formation of a mobile court aimed at prosecuting drivers found guilty of reckless driving within the state.