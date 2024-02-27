Wife Of Popular Nollywood Actor Is Dead

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Tayo Adeleye, has lost his wife.

Naija News recalls that the thespian got married to his wife in December 2020 and shared lovely pictures from the marriage ceremony on social media.

However, in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Tayo announced the demise of his wife and accompanied the post with an emotional caption.

Although the movie star did not reveal details of the wife’s death, he noted that she would be forever etched in his heart.

Tayo Adeleye wished the departed a peaceful rest in God’s arms and shared photos from her funeral ceremony.

He wrote, “Forever etched in my heart, you were my guiding light, my partner in laughter and tears. Your absence is deeply felt, yet your love continues to illuminate my path. Until we meet again, my beloved wife, rest peacefully in the arms of eternity. 💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭 #InLovingMemory #ForeverMissed”

In other news, veteran Nollywood actor, Kola Oyewo, has opened up on his battle with prostate enlargement.

The thespian disclosed that he first noticed that he had difficulty passing out urine in July 2019.

Oyewo said he had to undergo surgery that would stop his sexual performance.

He stated this during a visit from his colleagues, Kunle Afod and Peter Fatomilola.

Naija News reports that the prostate gland is the tube through which urine passes out of the body, and an enlarged prostate means the gland has grown bigger.

Prostate enlargement happens to almost all men as they get older.

The condition can cause urination difficulty, bladder stones, and reduced kidney function.

Sharing his experience with the ailment, the 77-year-old veteran stated that he was diagnosed with the condition after a series of tests and scans.