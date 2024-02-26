Faction Withdraws Participation As Bakers Begin Strike

A group of bakers from across the country assembled and voiced their objection to the nationwide strike organized by a faction within their ranks.

Naija News reports that the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria announced on February 14 that it is poised to begin a nationwide strike on February 27 unless the Federal Government honours the agreement made with the association in 2020.

The association additionally advocated for the establishment of a price control and monitoring committee, permitted by the amended constitution, and other measures to improve the business environment in the country.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, certain bakers, represented by the Supreme Bakers and Confectioners Association of Nigeria, criticized the decision to go on strike during a challenging period for Nigerians, deeming it unnecessary and potentially worsening the situation.

The acting National President of the association, Edmund Egbuji, urged all members of the group to refrain from participating in the strike.

The statement read, “The BOT chairman and the entire members of the board of trustees, in conjunction with the national exco of Supreme Bakers and Confectioners Association of Nigeria, wish to bring to the notice of the general public that Supreme Bakers Association will not embark on a nationwide withdrawal of services (strike) proposed by some bakers association in the country.

“Supreme bakers deem it as unpatriotic at this time of food insecurity and scarcity in the country. Going on strike will never be an option rather the government through its relevant ministries should call for a roundtable discussion to cushion the effects of food scarcity plight.

“All members of the supreme bakers are hereby directed to go about the business of feeding the nation as any contrary action will add to the pains of the overstretched citizens.”