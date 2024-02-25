Tinubu Inherited Dead Economy From Buhari – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said President Bola Tinubu is really trying hard to address the socio-economic challenges facing the nation.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Tinubu inherited a dead economy from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, and has initiated some reforms to turn the nation’s economy around.

Fayose, while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said the effort of President Tinubu to solve Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges should be commended.

The former Ekiti governor also urged President Tinubu to stay focused and do more in solving the country’s issues.

Fayose asserted that Buhari for taking Nigeria backwards and asked Nigerians to be patient with the Tinubu administration.

He said: “Considering what Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of Nigeria inherited and our diversity, put all these together, the gentleman is trying.

“My advise to the President is: stay focus, remember that you gave your word to Nigerians to make this country better than you met it. Please stay focus. Don’t be distracted.”