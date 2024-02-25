Nigeria Correctional Service Denies Death Of Eight Inmates

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) in Niger State has refuted reports that eight prisoners at its facilities passed either from malnourishment or starvation.

The correctional centre refuted the claim in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, CSC Rabiu Mohammed Shuaibu.

Naija News reports that Shuaibu maintained that underfeeding was not the cause of any inmate’s death in any of the command’s correctional facilities.

He also characterized media claims alleging the deaths of eight inmates as completely untrue, unmotivated, and intended to incite fear in the public.

He clarified that despite the present economic downturn and rise in food prices, the feeding ratio of prisoners has never been jeopardized at correctional facilities.

He said, “The command wishes to clearly state that, there was no single death recorded in any of its facilities as a result of underfeeding. For a reason best known to the writer, he could not verify his claim before dishing out the story to the public, which has created unnecessary panic in society.

“The Nigeria Correctional Service appreciates the commitment of the federal and state governments, the Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, and the wife of the state governor, Hajiya Fatima Umar Mohammed Bago, towards providing enhanced welfare for inmates.”