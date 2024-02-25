List Of States With Most Internet Users In Nigeria

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has identified the top ten states with the highest number of internet users in Nigeria.

Records on the NBS database as of Sunday, February 25, 2024, indicated that there were a total of 163.8 million internet subscribers across the country.

The figures, according to the NBS data, are from the fourth quarter of 2023, highlighting the states that are at the forefront of digital connectivity in the country.

Despite challenges such as the removal of subsidies and the fluctuation of the naira, the significant increase in internet users shows that more citizens are gaining access to the internet.

Naija News reports that the current population of Nigeria is 227,232,420 based on projections of the latest United Nations data.

The UN has also estimated that by July 2024, the country’s population will hit 229,152,217.

According to the latest report, there was a significant increase in the number of internet users last year. The data revealed that the total number of internet users reached 154.8 million, which indicates a growth rate of 1.35 per cent compared to the previous year (2021), where the number stood at 141.9 million.

The bureau is responsible for collecting this information also highlighted that the internet subscriber base experienced a remarkable growth of 9.07 per cent during the reviewed period. Additionally, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, there was a further increase of 1.35 per cent in internet users.

These statistics demonstrate the continuous expansion and importance of the internet in our society, as more individuals are embracing its benefits and becoming connected to the digital world.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, as per the NBS data, presented below are the leading ten states in Nigeria with the largest population of internet users, with Lagos State taking the lead:

10. Delta has 4.4 million internet users

9. Katsina has 4.6 million internet users

8. Adamawa has 5.4 million internet users

7. Rivers has 5.6 million internet users

6. FCT has 5.8 million internet users

5. Kaduna has 7.4 million internet users

4. Oyo has 8.4 million internet users

3. Kano has 9 million internet users

2. Ogun has 9.5 million internet users

1. Lagos has 18.9 million internet users.