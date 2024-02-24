Contracts: EFCC Asks Presidency, Others To Submit Anti-Corruption Strategies

In a significant move to bolster Nigeria’s fight against corruption, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a directive to the Presidency, the Federal Judicial Commission, and various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to submit their anti-corruption strategies.

This initiative aims to curb the prevalent issue of contract abuse within the government sectors.

The entities in question have been given a deadline until March 1 to comply with this requirement and present their strategies to the anti-graft agency.

The directive was communicated through separate letters addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, the Permanent Secretary of the State House at Aso Rock Villa, the Chairman of the National Assembly Commission, and the Secretary of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

This move underscores the EFCC’s commitment to enforcing President Bola Tinubu’s agenda on combating corruption, especially within the MDAs, which have historically been vulnerable to various forms of corrupt practices.

This initiative follows the launch of the Fraud Risk Assessment Prevention and Control Project for MDAs by President Tinubu in January.

The project is designed to identify potential risks and implement measures to prevent corruption, thereby ensuring transparency and accountability in government operations.

By mandating the submission of anti-corruption strategies, the EFCC seeks to create a more cohesive and proactive approach towards eliminating corrupt practices across all levels of government.

This effort is expected to not only enhance the integrity of public services but also reinforce Nigeria’s standing in the international community as a nation committed to upholding the rule of law and promoting good governance.

The letter read in part, “The aim of the project is to assess extant anti- corruption measures in MDAs with particular focus on identifying gaps, vulnerabilities, develop strategies and techniques to mitigate corruption and other financial crimes prevalent in MDAs.

“You are kindly requested to forward to the commission a detailed anti-corruption policy or strategy deployed by your office to prevent abuse in contract and procurement processes.

“Kindly note that the commission expects your response to this request on or before the close of business on Friday, 1st day of March, 2024.”

A source in the agency that spoke with Punch, also stated that the agency had earlier given hints of the directive in January, noting that the EFCC wanted to prevent corruption as much as possible.

“The correspondence to the key government institutions is a bold effort to jumpstart the corruption prevention agenda of the Ola Olukoyede- led EFCC.

“The anti-corruption boss had hinted of this move at a Public Engagement on Youth, Religion and the Fight against Corruption and Launch of Fraud Risk Assessment for MDAs it held in Abuja on January 31, 2024. It is no more business as usual. We want to prevent corruption as much as possible.”