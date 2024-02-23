Terrorism: IPOB Lawyers To Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail On Feb 26

The legal team of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has announced its intention to secure his release on bail, pending the determination of his trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The lawyers stated that they plan on securing his bail on February 26.

Naija News reports that the embattled leader has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) on the orders of the Nigerian Government since June 2021, when he was subjected to extraordinary rendition from Kenya back to the country.

Upon his return, the Appeal Court discharged and acquitted Kanu of all charges bordering on terrorism, but in December 2023, the Supreme Court upturned the ruling and returned the case to the Abuja Federal High Court for continuation of trial.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed February 26 for the resumption of Kanu’s terrorism trial.

However, Naija News learnt that IPOB’s legal team is anchoring Kanu’s bail on his lack of privacy during visitations with his lawyers, adversely impacting on his constitutional right to counsel and adequacy of the facility to prepare his defense.

The bail will also be based on Kanu’s “life-threatening medical conditions, namely: the heart ailment, the hypertension and the potassium deficiency.”

In a court document sighted by Naija News with suit no: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, IPOB’s legal team said: “On the basis of the foregoing, we respectfully urge Your Lordship to admit him to bail on liberal and non-excessive terms.”

“In the Motion on Notice brought in pursuant to sections 6(6), 35 and 36(5), and sections 158, 161 and 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the legal team will pray the court for “an order of this Honourable Court admitting the Applicant/Defendant to bail pending the determination of his trial.

“AND for such further order or orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances”.