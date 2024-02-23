Slain Rivers DPO: Police Recover Corpse Of Prime Suspect, 2Baba

The Rivers State Police Command has retrieved the body of Gift Okpara, also known as 2Baba, the notorious cultist and primary suspect in the killing of former Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division, SP Bako Angbashim, five months ago.

Naija News reports that this action follows the recent announcement by law enforcement that the reputed leader of the Iceland cult, Gift Okpara, was eliminated during a security operation in Idu-Ekpeye community, Ahoada East, although reports indicate that some of his adherents seized his corpse and fled.

According to a police source who requested anonymity, the operatives on Thursday apprehended several loyalists of the deceased cult leader, who guided them to a secluded forest where his body had been buried.

“The operation took place at midnight of Thursday, and his body was exhumed and taken to town,” the source stated.

Furthermore, Naija News learned that the state police command had arranged a media briefing scheduled for 11 am today, during which the specifics of the late 2 Baba’s body recovery will be disclosed to journalists.