Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 23rd February 2024

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 22nd February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1600 and sell at N1607 on Thursday 22nd February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1600 Selling Rate N1607

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1488 Selling Rate 1489

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 3.46 per cent in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023.

This was revealed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its latest report stating that the growth rate was slightly lower than the 3.52 per cent growth seen in the same quarter last year but higher than the 2.54 per cent growth recorded in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023.

The NBS revealed these findings in its Q4 GDP report released on Thursday, attributing the growth primarily to the services sector, which experienced a 3.98 per cent increase, Naija News reports.