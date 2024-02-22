Tinubu Orders Accelerated Payment Of Workers’ Welfare Packages Nationwide

President Bola Tinubu has directed senior civil servants to accelerate the payment of welfare packages to workers nationwide.

Tinubu gave the directive during a meeting with the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, the Body of Permanent Secretaries, and some Directors-General of agencies at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

In a statement released by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President told the senior civil servants that he wants to see progress in the civil service.

He warned that the bureaucracies undermining the expeditious payment of benefits would not be tolerated and directed that a monthly briefing by the Head of Service and submission of key performance indicator reports should be made to his office for review.

The President added that the briefing will include quarterly interactive meetings between the president and the body of permanent secretaries.

He said: “Before the next meeting, I want to see progress in the civil service… Why are we slowing that down? It is not just shameful. It is unacceptable.”

The President said policies impacting the welfare of the people and the economy must be treated with urgency, diligence, and a strong sense of duty.

He asked them to rededicate themselves to their duties and work towards improving the lives of Nigerians by acting with dispatch on matters that border on the welfare of citizens.

The President also warned that the ineffectiveness and unnecessary bureaucracy that result in the delay of interventions in the economy and programmes targeting vulnerable citizens will not be tolerated.

Furthermore, the President mandated the Head of Service and the Body of Permanent Secretaries to consistently measure progress in actualising the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.

He said: “I have been sending people to check the level of work that gets done. Service to the nation is extremely important. We are to change the narrative on Nigeria.

“You and I can change the perception about Africa, not just Nigeria. We might not get it 100 per cent right, but if we are focused, I think we can totally change and reshape the trajectory of our country in the right direction.’’

President Tinubu asked public servants to know that they serve as the engine room of the government and that their actions will affect more than 200 million people in the country and abroad.

He stated, “Let us make our children’s dreams come true. Why are we slowing that down?

“It is not just shameful. It is unacceptable. We made a pledge to bring our people out of poverty. You should not increase their vulnerability.

“Help Nigerians to get out of these problems, do not compound the tough situation with unacceptable delays.”