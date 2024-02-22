President Tinubu Makes 14 New Appointments [Full List]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of new heads for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Galaxy Backbone and the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) limited.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Thursday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

“With the reconstitution of the management teams in these agencies, President Tinubu anticipates that these seasoned professionals will deliver excellent service to elevate the impact of the digital economy sector on the socio-economic development of the nation,” the statement added.

The agencies are the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (NCC)

(1) Abraham Oshadami — Executive Commissioner, Technical Services

(2) Rimini Makama — Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management

(3) Opeyemi Dele-Ajayi — President/CEO, Digital Bridge Institute

NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE (NIGCOMSAT) LIMITED

(1) Abiodun Attah — Executive Director, Technical Services

(2) Aisha Abdullahi — Executive Director, Finance & Administration

(3) Jaiyeola Awokoya — Executive Director, Marketing & Business Development

GALAXY BACKBONE (BB) LIMITED

(1) Ibrahim Adepoju Adeyanju — Managing Director/CEO

(2) Mohammed Sani Ibrahim — Executive Director, Finance & Corporate Services

(3) Olusegun Olulade — Executive Director, Customer Centricity & Marketing

(4) Olumbe Akinkugbe — Executive Director, Digital Exploration & Technical Services.

Also, President Tinubu approved the appointment of a new management team for the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Ngelale noted that: “The President expects unflagging dedication, professionalism, and dutifulness from the new appointees so as to ensure that the operations of AMCON are more efficient, transparent, and in consonance with his determination to sanitize the nation’s financial system to maximize value and enhance investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.”

Those appointed include:

(1) Gbenga Alade — Managing Director/CEO

(2) Aminu Ismail — Executive Director

(3) Adeshola Lamidi — Executive Director

(4) Lucky Adaghe — Executive Director