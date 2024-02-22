Japa: Canada Modifies Work Permit Regulations For Nigerians, Other Foreign Students

The Canadian government has modified the criteria for international students applying to the post-graduation work programme (PGWP), effective February 15, 2024.

Under the new regulations, students who complete a master’s degree program within two years are eligible for a three-year PGWP, subject to meeting all other eligibility criteria.

According to information on its website, Canada announced that as of September 1, 2024, international students enrolled in the curriculum licensing agreement scheme will no longer qualify for the Post-Graduation Work Programme (PGWP).

Additionally, the special provisions for distance learning and the Post-Graduation Work Programme (PGWP) will continue to be in effect.

The Post-Graduation Work Programme (PGWP) in Canada offers international students an open work permit upon the completion of their studies, granting them the flexibility to work anywhere within the country and for any employer, without limitations on working hours.

The duration of a foreign student’s PGWP is dependent on the duration and level of their studies and the expiry date of their passport, whichever comes first.

To be eligible for a PGWP, a foreign student must have graduated from a designated learning institution (DLI) and be willing to work in Canada on a temporary basis.

Naija News gathered that a DLI is an educational institution authorized by Canada’s provincial or territorial government to admit international students.

It’s important for graduates to note that eligibility for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) is not automatic; candidates must verify their eligibility by consulting the DLI list.