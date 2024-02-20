‘Victor Osimhen Won’t Be Used For 90 Minutes Against FC Barcelona’

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, is expected to be available for Napoli when they host FC Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21.

Victor Osimhen has played in four Champions League games this season, scoring a goal and providing an assist.

The 25-year-old striker has been absent from Napoli’s squad since December 23, first because of a red card ban, and then the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Recall that Osimhen was instrumental for the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the 2023 AFCON as he played in all the Eagles’ seven games at the tournament.

Though the striker scored just one goal and contributed to three other goals, he was seen as one of the biggest reasons Nigeria got to the final of the tournament. Unfortunately, his effort couldn’t help the Super Eagles to win the tournament as they lost the final 2-1 to the hosts, Ivory Coast.

He returned to Napoli last week unfit and couldn’t participate in the team’s 1-1 draw with Genoa on Saturday.

However, Victor Osimhen was seen in training with the reigning Italian champions on Sunday, which means he might be available for their Champions League game against FC Barcelona on Wednesday.

A report by Spanish publication, Diario Sport, claimed that Osimhen is expected to play about 50 to 60 minutes in the game as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

The publication wrote: “We are talking, of course, about Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker, who has not played a match with the Partenopean team since December 23, is the great hope. He comes from playing in the final (and losing it) of the Africa Cup and arrives very physically weakened. But he arrives for Wednesday’s duel against Xavi’s team.

“He is the great star of a Naples that is absolute chaos. 27 points from the lead in Serie A, humiliatingly eliminated from the Coppa Italia with a 0-4 at home against Frosinone. Lost the Super Cup final against Inter in Arabia. Only the Champions League remains for the southern Italian club.

“And this Sunday, he trained with the group in Castel Volturno, the club’s sports city.

“Of course, according to Naples sources, “it’s for 50-60 minutes, no more.” The Africa Cup has greatly worn out the attacker, who has played almost every minute of the game (including extra time). We will see what version he offers in his reunion with San Paolo.”