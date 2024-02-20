Victims Of Kaduna Bandit Attack Given Mass Burial

The victims who lost their lives during an attack in Adama Gindin Dutse community, Doka, in the Kufana District of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, have been given a mass burial.

Naija News understands a mass burial was conducted for the victims because they were burnt beyond recognition.

Recall no fewer than nine people were reportedly killed and nine others brutally injured by bandits, during an attack on Gindin Dutse Makyali village of Kufana district in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, very close to a military checkpoint.

A report by Daily Trust captured the narration by some of the survivors who escaped the attack.

Pastor Anthony Peter said, “This is a remote village, and as far as we are concerned, they only came to wipe the community completely with the way they killed and set people’s bodies on fire.”

A vigilante in the community whose father was killed by the bandits, Yona Yunusa, said, “I escaped and hid inside our animals’ hut to make calls, and the soldiers responded immediately, which made the bandits leave the area.”

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State government, through the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has condemned the attack and directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide assistance to the victims.