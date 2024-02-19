Protest Rocks Oyo Over High Cost Of Living

Following the high cost of living, food inflation and the current economic hardship being experienced in the country, residents of Oyo state, South-West Nigeria, took to the streets to protest on Monday.

The protest in Oyo followed others in Kano, and Minna over economic hardship occasioned by petrol subsidy removal, food inflation, and high cost of living.

Naija News learnt that the protest was staged in the Mokola area of Ibadan, the state capital, with the youths carrying various placards and chanting songs to drive home their points.

Some placards have inscriptions such as ‘End food hike and inflation’, ‘The poor are starving’, ‘Tinubu, don’t forget your promises’, amongst others.

According to Channels Television, armed police officers were also seen at the protest venue even as demonstrators held the peaceful rally.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the Bola Tinubu government is on the right path to returning Nigeria to greatness.

The vice president said President Tinubu would soon revive the economy and the future would be brighter with shared commitment, mutual respect and open dialogue.

Shettima, who was represented by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, said this on Saturday night during the Daily Sun Newspaper Awards in Lagos.

He, however, emphasized the crucial role the media must play in achieving this goal, calling for collaboration and a shared commitment to national progress.