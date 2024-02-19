Ondo: Governor Aiyedatiwa Speaks On Scrapping LCDAs — Aiyedatiwa

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reassured citizens that his administration has no intention of abolishing the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) established by his predecessor, the late Rotimi Akeredolu.

During a meeting in Akure with former caretaker committee members of the LGAs and LCDAs, Aiyedatiwa outlined plans to constitute transition committees for both the 18 Local Government Areas and the 33 Local Council Development Areas, in preparation for the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

Highlighting the importance of preserving Akeredolu’s legacies, including the creation of the LCDAs, Governor Aiyedatiwa addressed concerns raised by a legal challenge from the opposition party that had halted the inauguration of appointees due to a court injunction.

He assured those present that efforts were underway to reach a political solution to resolve the court case, which would then allow for the correction of any errors in the list of appointees and the eventual inauguration of transition committees.

Governor Aiyedatiwa called for increased commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the former appointees within their local communities, emphasizing the need for unity and collective effort towards the party’s and state’s development.

“It is important for us to come together as one big family for the progress of the APC and the development of our State,” he stated, assuring that there was no division within the party’s leadership.

The State APC Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, supported the governor’s message of unity, appreciating Aiyedatiwa’s initiative to engage directly with party members.

Representing the former appointees, Hon. Olaniyi Gbenga and Mrs. Funke Kumuyi expressed their gratitude for the meeting and reaffirmed their support and loyalty to the governor’s administration, signaling a consolidated effort towards the success of the APC in the upcoming local government elections and beyond.