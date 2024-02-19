Napoli Players Not Happy Over “Special Treatment” Given To Victor Osimhen

Reports in Italy claimed that some players at Napoli are not happy with the club’s management over the special treatment Victor Osimhen has been enjoying.

A report by the Italian publication, Corriere della Sera, claimed that the players at Napoli believe that Victor Osimhen is enjoying special privileges to which other players have no access.

They believe that Osimhen has been very vocal about his desire to leave the club next summer, but that has not stopped the Italian champions from treating him specially.

Note that since Victor Osimhen helped Napoli to win the 2023 AFCON after scoring 26 goals and providing five assists in 32 league games, which helped the club to win their first Scudatto in 33 years, the 25-year-old striker has been the face of the club.

But this season has been a difficult one for the Nigeria international, who struggled to keep fit and was unable to score with ease like in the previous season.

He spent the last month with the Super Eagles of Nigeria due to the just concluded 2023 AFCON, in which he scored a goal and created three goalscoring opportunities (two penalties and one assist).

He returned to Napoli last week and was not used for the club’s 1-1 draw with Genoa on February 17. He watched the game from the stands.

The report from the Italian publication claimed that the players believe Osimhen returned from the 2023 AFCON late and are not happy that the club often chooses to play him even when unfit.