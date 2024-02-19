Wike Issues Ultimatum To Abuja Technology Village ‘Landlords’

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has given a deadline to individuals who unlawfully constructed buildings at the Abuja Technology Village to move elsewhere or face legal consequences.

Naija News reports that the ultimatum was issued on Monday during an inspection of the site in Pyakasa, Abuja.

Wike was accompanied to the site earlier today by the Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji.

The FCT minister stated that the Federal Government had in 2015 offered a settlement to the unauthorized occupants and instructed them to relocate.

Despite this, he observed that the number of houses continued to increase in the area, necessitating the implementation of strict measures to reinforce the government’s message.

Commenting on the latest development, the Minister of Science and Technology emphasized that the Abuja Technology Village is of great importance as it accommodates emerging technologies that the Federal Government intends to adopt.

He noted that it is crucial to demarcate the area to attract investors and successfully accomplish its objectives.

Earlier, traders at the bustling Maple Village market in Bwari Area Council of the FCT were issued a one-week notice to vacate a specific area of the market.

Naija News understands that the section is currently designated for parking lots, hospitals, and fire and police stations.

Officials from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Bwari Area Council are said to have stormed the area earlier and personally delivered the notice to the traders during their visit to the market.

A significant number of traders at the market had found themselves in conflict with their fellow traders who were allegedly collaborating with the Bwari Area Council authorities and a private developer overseeing the ongoing remodelling of the market.

These traders obstructed the team’s efforts to reclaim the area reserved for the construction of essential facilities such as a parking lot, hospital, fire and police stations, which are integral to the market’s remodelling project.

The trouble began when leaders of the affected traders engaged in a verbal altercation with their colleagues who were allegedly cooperating with the government officials to regain control of the aforementioned space.

While some disgruntled traders expressed their dissatisfaction, others opted to resort to throwing stones, resulting in a tumultuous situation.

In an interview with reporters, Bwari Area Council’s Head of Logistics, Mr. Audu Amos, mentioned that the concept of renovating the market was first developed in 2005.