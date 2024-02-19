Hardship: Kwara Police Dismisses Trending Video Of Protest At Emir Of Ilorin’s Palace

A popular video that purportedly showed some people protesting at the Emir of Ilorin’s mansion about the nation’s current economic difficulties has been refuted by the Kwara State Police Command.

In a statement released on Sunday in Ilorin by the state’s police spokesperson, DSP Ejire Adeyemi Toun, the Command asked the people to ignore the rumors and to stop supporting the purveyors of false information by disseminating the unconfirmed material.

Naija News reports that the police in the statement cleared that the video clip was created by criminal elements and mischievous people who wanted to disturb the state’s peace and harmony.

The statement read, “The attention of the Kwara State Police Command has been drawn to a video in circulation on social media platforms where people were portrayed as lamenting over hardship and poverty in front of the Emir’s Palace in Ilorin.

“The Kwara Police Command wishes to state that the said viral video has been studied and declares that “No such gathering took place in any part of Ilorin in the recent times, including the Emir’s Palace.

“The video in circulation is a doctored version of the true representation of a socio-cultural event in the forecourt of the Emir’s Palace some years ago.

“The viral video has been manipulated with another audio that clearly does not match the countenance of the people seen in the video.

“The viral video is the handiwork of mischief makers and some subversive elements with criminal intent to disrupt the peace and harmony we enjoy in the state.”