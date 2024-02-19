BREAKING: FUHSO Tuition Fee Hike Sparks Protest In Otukpo, Residents Demand Change

Otukpo residents in Benue State organized a protest on Monday morning, citing grievances over the inflated tuition fees and the purported bias against locals in appointments and employment at the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo (FUHSO).

Naija News gathered that the demonstrators, who marched through the Otukpo township and the institution’s temporary site, expressed frustration over the exorbitant tuition fees and the deliberate reluctance of the management to hire locals in a facility situated in their ancestral land.

Residents protested with placards and chants over the university’s admission process, claiming their children were also denied entry.

FUHSO, a specialized institution, was founded to facilitate education in specialized domains, aiming to make it more accessible and affordable.

