Tinubu Cannot Solve Economic Rots Of Over 60 Years In Six Months – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said President Bola Tinubu met the Nigerian economy in a terrible mess.

The former Minister of Niger Delta stated that the rots that have happened in the country for the last 60 years cannot be solved in six to eight months.

Akpabio stated this on Sunday during a thanksgiving service by Senator Barinada Mpigi in Koroma, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Senate President, therefore, assured Nigerians that the Tinubu government is making efforts to end insecurity and ensure that Nigerians feed well.

Akpabio also appealed to Nigerians to be patient as the president is working really hard to address the economic hardship and rising cost of living in the nation.

He said: “Yes, there is insecurity, we are battling to ensure that Nigerians can take three square meals a day. But be rest assured that we campaigned for this job, we campaigned around the country, we will not let you down, we will get to the bottom of it, all we need is your patience.

“That rots that have happened in Nigeria for so many years for almost 60 years cannot be solved in six months.”