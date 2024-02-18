‘Thief Calling Out Another Thief’- Akpabio Under Fire Over Comments On Emefiele

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has come under fire over comments on the embattled former Governor of the Centre Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News earlier reported that Akpabio had accused Emefiele of committing so many economic offences during his time in power as the head of the country’s apex bank.

He said the Bola Tinubu administration met the Nigerian economy in a mess which he claimed was caused by policies carried out by Emefiele.

The Senate President stated this on Sunday during a thanksgiving service by Senator Barinada Mpigi in Koroma, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The atrocities the Senate President accused Emefiele of committing include illegal possession of firearms, printing naira notes without authorization, and others which put Nigeria in an economic mess.

The Senate President, therefore, assured Nigerians that the Tinubu government is making efforts to end insecurity and ensure that Nigerians feed well.

Akpabio also appealed to Nigerians to be patient as the president is working really hard to address the economic hardship and rising cost of living in the nation.

Reacting to the comments made by Akpabio, some Nigerians took to X to berate the former Minister for accusing Emefiele of corruption when he is also been accused of the same allegation.

See some of the reactions below.

@brotherbarth wrote: “AKPABIO BLAMES ECONOMIC HARDSHIP ON EMEFIELE

“The same Akpabio of the ‘off your mic’ drama. The same Akpabio that has nothing to show at NDDC.

“The same Akpabio that alongside his colleagues wasted billions on luxury SUVs. The same Akpabio that allowed humongous billions to the National Assembly in the 2024 appropriation.

“The same Akpabio that moves on a long string of absolutely unnecessary convoys except for a display of arrogance.

“The same Akpabio that was rewarded with Senate Presidency for the role he played in bringing Tinubu to Aso Rock that he didn’t win.

The same Akpabio… Let me stop here. I write from the wilderness.”

@SadiqTade wrote: “You served under the last administration. Was Emefiele your boss then?”

@MudiagaEsiekpe wrote: “Don’t worry Akpabio, your own case will be revisited when you leave power. Remember power is transient.”

@Pauly2570 wrote: “Start by refunding all the ones you looted as well as the token sent to your email boxes.

“Then the billion Naira SUV cars should be sold and the money ploughed back into the economy.

“That’s when I can consider taking you seriously. Otherwise, you’re only mocking the people.”

@Gracedup1 wrote: “Akpabio that stole Akwa Ibom blind? This guy was wanted by EFCC until he decamped to APC and smuggled his way to Senate President’s seat.”

@DePatriot wrote: “Can’t blameSen. Akpabio!

“In Sanner Climes, they wld hav long been stoned on the streets.

“The same SP Akpabio coordinated the purchase of hundreds of foreign SUVs & millions of Naira salaries for Legislatures whose only duties are lawmaking & oversight functions, of no gains!”

@hillbrain1313 wrote: “Ian’s akpabio was a member of buhari’s cabinet. What happened to NDDC money Mr akpabio?”

@ai_austin wrote: “Kai these people want to deflect our attention and put everything on Emefiele. You’d be terribly naive to believe this narrative.”

@high_clef wrote: “Na only naija Criminal dey charge another Criminal. God is patient indeed.”