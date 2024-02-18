Shelve Planned Protest, Nigerian Government Doing Its Best – Katsina Group Begs NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has been advised by the Coalition of Katsina Groups for National Unity and Integration to shelve its planned protest and strike action.

Naija News reports that the group’s coordinator, Comrade Hamza Umar Saulawa, gave this advice in a co issued on Sunday.

Saulawa hailed the Federal Government’s efforts in addressing Nigeria’s economic problems, praising the President Bola Tinubu-led government for the creation of CNG conversion centres.

He further hailed President Tinubu for setting up the national minimum wage committee, and the wage award initiative wage award.

Speaking about the recent interaction with state governors to address rising living costs and insecurity, he said the government has shown commitment to communication and addressing concerns.

He argued that the government has shown commitment to resolving the current economic and security challenges bedevilling the nation.

“Realistically speaking, no government on this earth can meet the demands of the NLC in 14 days,” the communique stated, urging the union to shelve the protests and continue dialogue.

The coalition warned the labour union not to allow a repetition of the tragedy that happened during the #EndSARS protest.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Labour union will towards the end of February embark on a two-day protest over the increased hardship currently ravaging the nation.