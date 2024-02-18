Organised Labour Reacts To Purported Approval Of N500 Million For Inauguration Of New National Minimum Wage Committee

The Organised Labour has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s purported approval of N500 million for the inauguration of the 37-man Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage.

Naija News recalls that Vice President Kashim Shettima had inaugurated a 37-man Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on January 30, 2024.

However, a letter addressed to the President by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, showed the initial request submitted to Tinubu was a budget of N1.8 billion, which he refused to approve.

The report alleged that Akume submitted another budget of N1 billion, but Tinubu insisted that the committee begin with N500 million.

Reacting to the development, the President of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Akeem Ambali, expressed shock at the N500m approved by the President for the committee.

Ambali said the organised labour was never informed of the budget approved for the committee, adding that the leaders of the labour unions would unravel the fact during the committee’s meeting on Monday.

He said, “On the purported allocation of funds to the committee, it is unbelievable because we were never informed or given a kobo. We will unravel the fact behind this soon.”