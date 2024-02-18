65-Year-Old Pastor Defiles Nine-Year-Old Girl In Ogun

A 65-year-old clergyman, identified as Timothy Adedibu, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in Magboro, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News learned that the survivor’s uncle raised the alarm over the incident, which happened on February 15.

The suspect, who was believed to be the leader of a church in the community, reportedly lured the minor into his apartment at some point and had carnal knowledge of her.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said the pastor had been arrested, and the investigation was ongoing.

She said, “The pastor has been arrested. The family was issued forms to allow the survivor to have a medical examination and treatment. All the parties will be transferred to the headquarters for further investigation.”

In other news, the Taraba State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has commended four mobile police officers for refusing N8.5 million bribe from a suspected bandit.

Naija News learnt that the officers were on a routine stop and search operation when they nabbed the suspected bandit and subsequently rejected the bribe he offered them.

The State Commissioner of Police, David Iloyalonomo, personally recognized and rewarded the officers at the Taraba State Police Command Headquarters.

During an interaction with journalists at the checkpoint, one of the officers involved in the arrest, Ngamarju Gambo, explained that their commitment to fighting corruption and maintaining peace in the country motivated them to reject the bribe.

He emphasized that they made it clear to the suspect that engaging in corrupt practices was not in line with the values of the Nigeria Police Force.

Iloyalonomo expressed his intention to recommend the officers to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for potential promotion and national recognition due to their exemplary conduct.