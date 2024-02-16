Police Arrest Domestic Worker, Husband For Allegedly Stealing $51,000

A domestic worker, Blessing Effiong, and her husband, Bassey Effiong, have been taken into custody by personnel of Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, for allegedly stealing $51,000 (N76,174,620) from her employer’s home in the Lekki neighbourhood of Lagos.

The two were taken into custody by the authorities on January 31, according to a statement made public on Friday in Lagos by the Zonal Public Relations Officer, SP Tunni Ayuba.

Naija News reports that an investigation revealed that Blessing provided fraudulent information in order to be hired.

Ayuba said “Blessing was recommended for employment by an agent named Anthony and began working as domestic staff on December 23, 2023.

“Only three days into her employment, she absconded with 51,000 dollars and fled with her husband to Cross River State. Following intensive investigation, both suspects were apprehended on January 31.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that Blessing had approached Anthony under false pretences, providing misleading contact information and using registered phone numbers not associated with her identity. She failed to complete her employment application form.

“Despite initially denying the full extent of stealing, Blessing eventually confessed to stealing $30,000 (N44,808,600), admitting to giving $20,000 (N29,872,400) to her husband, Bassey.

“Bassey, in turn, confessed to receiving the stolen funds, part of which he used for settling his late mother’s medical bills, purchasing a tipper truck, two motorcycles, and completing a construction project in Cross River.”