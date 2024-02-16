Four Dead Following Bandit Attack In Benue Community

Armed bandits have reportedly attacked the Ikobi community in Apa LGA, Benue State, killing four people and injuring more.

Naija News gathered that the event took place at night, according to local eyewitness Ameh Amodu, who made this information public on Thursday.

He said that the intruders entered the community but were driven back by the military. As a result, they chose to sneak in through the perimeter, where they killed four people and wounded more.

Amodu explained as quoted by Daily Post that the area is encircled by hills, which allowed armed herdsmen to ambush the people unexpectedly, resulting in casualties. He noted that the attackers, known to patrol with their cattle, have struck the community before and are repeating their assaults.

The head of the Apa Development Association, which serves as the Apa people’s governing body, Barrister Eche Akpoko, verified that four bodies had been found.

The state’s police public relations officer, SP Catherine Anene, stated she was unaware of the incident when contacted.

Meanwhile, the Benue State House of Assembly has given the Special Adviser on Internal Security to Governor Hyacinth Alia, Joseph Har, a seven-day ultimatum to stop the killings of Benue farmers and open grazing of cows or resign his position.

The lawmakers lamented the state government’s decision to ban the enforcement of Section 3 of the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017, accusing Har of colluding to escalate the killings.

Suspected herdsmen have attacked nineteen out of 23 local government areas.