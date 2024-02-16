Court Orders AGF To Reopen Investigation Into Dele Giwa’s Murder

In a landmark ruling, a Federal High Court in Abuja has directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF) to resume the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the 1986 murder of Dele Giwa, the renowned founder of Newswatch Magazine.

Giwa was killed in his Lagos office on October 19, 1986, through a letter bomb in an incident that has remained one of Nigeria’s most infamous and unsolved murders.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo, presiding over the case, emphasized that the AGF is obligated to ensure that the killers of media practitioners, including Giwa, are prosecuted and penalized according to the law.

The judgment further mandated the investigation and prosecution of individuals involved in the killing of other journalists who had been targeted while performing their lawful duties.

The suit was brought before the court by the Incorporated Trustees of Media Rights Agenda (MRA), seeking the enforcement of the fundamental rights of media practitioners to safety, as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution and African Charters on Human Rights.

In his decision, Justice Ekwo underscored the importance of safeguarding the lives of journalists, citing sections 33, 39 of the Constitution, and Articles 4 and 9 of the African Charters on Human and Peoples Rights.

This directive for the Federal Government to ensure adequate protection and safety for journalists represents a critical step towards addressing the longstanding impunity for crimes against media professionals in Nigeria.