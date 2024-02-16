APC, Tinubu-Led Government At Risk Of Rebellion From Ordinary Nigerians – Lukman Cries Out

A former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West, Salihu Lukman, has expressed concern over the ruling party’s vulnerability, highlighting that the Tinubu-led government faces a risk of rebellion from ordinary Nigerians.

In a statement issued Friday, Naija News reports that Lukman lamented that the ruling party, APC, is becoming unpopular because of the policies of President Bola Tinubu, which have inflicted more pain on Nigerians.

The party chieftain emphasised the need for leaders to act as visionary politicians and implement significant political reforms to prevent dangerous situations. This will help to reposition the party and bring it back to its original vision of being a progressive political party.

Lukman stated, “Given this reality, it is painful to admit that both the APC as a party and the government of President Asiwaju Tinubu are becoming increasingly unpopular with Nigerians.

“No one should be deceived that given the way we are becoming more and more unpopular; we are faced with the risk of rebellion by ordinary Nigerians.

“The truth is that given the fact that political opposition to APC is weak, and organisations of civil society in the country are also weak, the capacity to provide the needed leadership to the opposition against APC and President Asiwaju Tinubu may be nebulous and desperate, which could become a threat to democracy.

“To avert such danger, it is important that our leaders return to their old mode of acting as visionary politicians and initiate deeply more substantive political reforms in the country to reposition the APC and return it to its founding vision of becoming a progressive political.“