Video: Step Down From Power, Set Us Free – Market Women Beg Tinubu

Market women in an undisclosed location have begged President Bola Tinubu to step down and allow someone younger to handle the economy.

In a viral video, a woman could be seen lamenting over the soaring food prices while other voices could be heard in the background.

She insisted that the suffering in the country was too much and urged the president to set the country free and allow someone else to take over the reins of power.

Speaking in Yoruba, the deeply agitated vendor said, “Derica of rice is now 1200, 1300. You are begging us, but is it by force. Resign and let someone who is younger take over power. This is too much. Set us free Tinubu, Emilokan. The debt is too much.”

Hardship: Nigerian Pensioners Threaten To Protest Naked

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners has threatened to stage a naked protest if the welfare of pensioners in the country does not improve soon.

Naija News reports that during a news briefing in Abuja on Friday, the National President of the union, Godwin Abumusi, announced that his union will take action to draw the world’s attention to pensioners’ plight.

“I am going to lead Nigerian pensioners naked,” he declared, emphasizing that during protests, they will demonstrate naked on the streets to highlight the plight of pensioners in Nigeria, even if they face arrest for their actions.

The protests in Niger and Kano states over food prices highlight the urgent need to address the rapidly increasing cost of living. Consequently, labor unions are advocating for a new minimum wage for workers.