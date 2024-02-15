Nigerian Petroleum Commission Announces Intention To Relocate Key Departments To Lagos

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) is currently considering relocating some of its units to Lagos.

The development was contained in a document cited by Naija News.

The memo, dated February 14, 2024, stated that the decision was to enhance its service delivery, reduce operational costs, and adequately utilise its assets in Lagos.

The memo read, “In line with our objectives of improving organizational efficiency, driving industry growth, and managing office accommodation in Abuja, we are exploring the possibility of relocating certain units to Lagos.

“This initiative is driven by the need to enhance our service delivery, reduce operational costs, and make adequate utilization of our assets in Lagos.

“Consequently, we are requesting that each department identify and provide a list of units that can operate independently with minimal supervision.

“Submissions on the above are expected on or before the close of business on Friday 23rd February 2024.

“This is submitted for your further necessary action, please.”

The memo was signed by Dr Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu on behalf of the Commission.

See the document below,

The development comes on the heels of the recent relocation of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headquarters to Lagos.