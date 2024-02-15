Nigeria Will Soon Overcome Challenges – Ganduje Assures Nigerians

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed optimism that Nigeria will soon overcome its challenges, citing recent developments.

Naija News reports that Ganduje attended the Concerned North Central APC Stakeholders and Elders Forum in Abuja, where he made the statement.

Ganduje stressed the significance of unity within the party amidst opposition and urged to focus on the party’s goals by ignoring divisive forces.

He expressed optimism in overcoming challenges, including criticisms against the President; through collective efforts, he simultaneously thanked the President for his renewed Hope Agenda and pledged unwavering support.

Ganduje said, “There is no doubt that there is an opposition, but we believe with your cooperation, we will not continue to listen to undesirable elements who are not focused.

“Who are not real party men, who want to see us that we are in disarray? We have no place for that; we are people, politicians who are committed.

“We know we are forging ahead, these assaults on Mr President, these assaults on Nigerians, we believe we will soon be out of these problems.

“We have to thank the president for his renewed Hope Agenda; efforts, commitment and we assure him that we are 100 per cent for him.”

Former Senate President Sen. Ameh Ebute, who led a delegation, thanked Ganduje for his leadership during a visit.

He highlighted the purpose of the visit as twofold: to acknowledge Ganduje’s leadership style and to urge him to further support the APC as its national chairman.

Sen. Ebute emphasized the delegation’s diverse representation, comprising grassroots and prominent leaders from communities and associations staunchly aligned with the APC across various states, including Benue, Plateau, Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Kwara.