I Prefer Dating Nigerian Girls Abroad, Rather Than The Ones At Home – Timini Egbuson

Popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has said that he prefers dating Nigerian women living abroad rather than those residing in the country.

He noted that there is more competition when it comes to dating women in Nigeria hence his reason for preferring women abroad.

The actor made the revelation in a recent interview on Menisms Podcast.

Egbuson argued that being with Nigerian women abroad gives you better dating experience.

He said, “This is me talking from my personal experience, honestly I feel like you would get a better dating experience from a Nigerian girl living abroad than those living here.

“My reason is because Nigerian girls living in London, Canada or America are the minority in the dating pool over there. So there are options

“So when an abroad based Nigerian babe catches you, you are honestly the catch and she would be happy to take care of you. But over here, they have options. Even the ones that aren’t the best looking.”

Why I’m The Biggest Actor In Africa – Timini Egbuson

Meanwhile, Egbuson has boasted about being the biggest actor on the African continent.

Timini said he has consistently acted for 15 years, inspired many young actors, and opened up the leading male young actor category in the movie industry.

According to the movie star, there was no lead role for young men when he joined the Nollywood industry, as the lead roles were either played by an old man or a lady.

He said, “I have been acting for 15 years consistently. I’ve never had a time off or fall off for 15 years consistently.

“I believe that I genuinely opened up the way for a lot of new school young actors. I also believe that I opened up the leading male young actor category.

“And I said that very humbly because when I joined Nollywood, there were no lead roles for young men. You either had to be an old man or a lady. All the young men that were acting were playing minor roles. Nobody was actively writing lead roles for young men.

If you put everything that I’ve accomplished together, I believe that I am the biggest actor in Africa.”