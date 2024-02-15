Drama As Shettima Ask Fubara To Greet Wike In Aso Rock (Video)

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, met on Thursday in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Naija News reports that the two leaders met and exchanged pleasantries ahead of the meeting between President Bola Tinubu, the 36 State Governors of the Federation, ministers and other government officials.

Before the meeting started, Governor Fubara had gone to greet Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, before he was directed to go and greet Wike, his predecessor.

In the ensuing development, Fubara later shook hands and briefly exchanged pleasantries with Wike before returning to his seat.

Naija News understands that this is the third time the Rivers Governor and his estranged Godfather are meeting face to face since the beginning of the tussle spa between them last year.

Recall that the political crisis in Rivers state had ignited speculations that all was not well between the duo, which led to moves by 24 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Fubara.

Following the attempt, some loyalists of the governor stormed the assembly complex in protest against the plan to impeach Fubara.

Also, a section of the Rivers state assembly complex was gutted by fire and demolished amid the speculations that the fire incident was orchestrated to prevent the lawmakers from initiating impeachment proceedings against Fubara.

However, the political crisis in Rivers State was said to have been halted, and a truce was reached following the intervention of President Tinubu.