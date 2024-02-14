Zamfara Government Initiates Investigation After Security Guards Allegedly Kill Marafa’s Associate

Tension mounts in Zamfara State after the reported killing of Magaji Lawal, a political ally of Senator Kabir Marafa, allegedly by members of the newly formed Community Protection Guards.

Naija News gathered that Lawal was summoned to the CPG office in Tsafe town on Saturday over suspected ties with bandits, fueling unrest in the region.

Marafa, who had encouraged Lawal to attend the invitation, expressed shock upon learning of Lawal’s death during the interrogation, alleging that Lawal was tortured and sustained injuries.

Marafa voiced concerns about the recruitment of individuals with questionable backgrounds into the CPG while expressing support for the state government’s efforts to tackle banditry.

In response, the state government has instructed security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Nakwada, clarified that the conflict originated from a disagreement between two factions of local vigilante groups.

He assured that the authorities have brought the situation under control and affirmed the government’s commitment to taking legal action against those responsible for the incident.