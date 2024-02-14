Tinubu To Attend 37th AU Summit In Addis Ababa

President Bola Tinubu is set to participate in the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelelae said the President will leave Abuja for Ethiopia on Thursday, February 15

Ngelale said the theme of this year’s summit is ‘‘Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa.’’

He added that the President will join other African leaders in high-level meetings on institutional reforms of the African Union; peace and security; specific thematic issues such as climate change, as well as modalities of participation and priorities of the continental body in the G20.

Ngelale said on the margins of the summit, President Tinubu will also attend an extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in his capacity as the Chairman of the regional body.

He revealed that President Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by some ministers and other top government officials, and he is expected to return to Abuja following the summit.