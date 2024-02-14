Teenager Allegedly Murders Dad, Brother, Cites Uncontrollable Urge To Kill

A teenage girl identified as Mashenka Reid reportedly shot and killed her father and younger brother.

Naija News gathered that the incident occurred in Reno, Nevada, in the United States of America.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Reid, aged 17, was apprehended on Friday afternoon following the discovery of her deceased father and brother from gunshot wounds inside the family’s apartment in Reno.

Reid admitted to dropping the suspected murder weapon, a Walther PPS, inside the apartment, as stated in the affidavit, which also revealed that her brother was found on the couch with a gunshot wound to the head. At the same time, her father was discovered in the garage with gunshot wounds to his chest and back.

Fortunately, Reid’s younger sister, who was also present, managed to survive by hiding herself in a locked bedroom, necessitating a police officer to enter and escort her to safety forcibly.

Authorities reported that the initial 911 call concerning the incident was made by a neighbour who heard gunshots and cries for assistance, while Reid herself subsequently dialled 911 and purportedly admitted to the killings of her family members, as detailed in an affidavit presented in Reno Justice Court and obtained by the newspaper.

“I shot my dad. I shot my brother. My brother is dead.

“I just couldn’t resist the urge to kill somebody,” she allegedly told the emergency operator, the document said.

Authorities have not disclosed a potential motive for the double homicide, and Reid, who faces charges as an adult, including two counts of open murder and an additional count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, is scheduled for a bail hearing in court on Thursday.