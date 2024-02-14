‘Six Dead, Others Hospitalized’ – Nollywood Actor Recounts Tragic Accident At Ibadan

Nollywood actor, Rotimi Salami, has recounted a heart-wrenching accident which occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a post via his Instagram page, noting that the accident left him crying like a baby.

According to him, six people reportedly died in the fatal accident, while many others sustained severe injuries and were hospitalized.

Rotimi said the driver was drunk and driving recklessly, adding that the passengers cautioned him, but he was defensive.

He wrote, “I cried like a baby. Yesterday was a very sad day as I witnessed a gory-looking fatal accident along the Ibadan/Lagos expressway. I was in tears while I watched many fight for their lives in pain. 6 died, and others were hospitalized. Thanks to FRSC along that axis that showed as early as they could after my life video. The driver of the bus was drunk. DO NOT DRINK TOO MUCH AND STILL DRIVE.

“The passengers were said to be cautioning the bus driver’s reckless driving but he was been defensive that he knew what he was doing. Now many are gone. MAY THE SOULS OF THE DEPARTED REST IN PEACE. While we pray that God heals others with brutal injuries.

“Thanks to everyone who showed concern and helped yesterday from the FRSC guys, citizens, and the doctors. Feb 11th wasn’t a good day on Ibadan through the Lagos expressway. There were also 2 other accidents in front, making 3 different accident spots on the same day.

“May accident not be our portion. Let’s always remember to thank God for going out and returning home safe.”